Maya Hawke Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Amid her ascent into stardom, Maya Hawke has appeared as both an interviewee and musical guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday, the actress-singer appears in a musical capacity, taking the stage for the show-closing performance.

Hawke’s musical number closes an episode that also features interviews with Kate Winslet and Robin Wright. The episode, which was filmed in advance, will hit the airwaves at 11:35 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Look for the Maya Hawke performance to start at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow: