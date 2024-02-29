in TV News

Jamie Dornan Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The actor appears on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1491 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Dornan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 29, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features only one interview guest, but it is an admittedly noteworthy one.

Jamie Dornan is that interviewee, joining Seth for a chat on NBC’s late-night talk show. Dornan’s appearance comes in support of “The Tourist,” which recently moved to Netflix in the United States.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The episode additionally marks the end of the show’s tenth anniversary week, during which Fred Armisen reunited with The 8G Band.

First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

