Jamie Dornan Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1491 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Dornan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 29, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features only one interview guest, but it is an admittedly noteworthy one.
Jamie Dornan is that interviewee, joining Seth for a chat on NBC’s late-night talk show. Dornan’s appearance comes in support of “The Tourist,” which recently moved to Netflix in the United States.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The episode additionally marks the end of the show’s tenth anniversary week, during which Fred Armisen reunited with The 8G Band.
Comments
Loading…