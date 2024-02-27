in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The superstar actress visits “Fallon” ahead of her “SNL” gig.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1928 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Before hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Sydney Sweeney drops by 30 Rock for another late-night show.

Indeed, the actress appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In addition to the “SNL” gig, the visit coincides with ongoing buzz over her hit romcom “Anyone But You” — and as anticipation for next month’s “Immaculate” begins to build.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” also features chats with Joe Manganiello and Jason Reynolds. Later, Muni Long takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1928 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1928 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

