Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s “Space In My Heart” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Enrique Iglesias & Miranda Lambert’s high-profile, genre-spanning collaboration “Space In My Heart” tops this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.
The new single won support from 32 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.
Each added by 19 stations, Selena Gomez’s new “Love On” and Benson Boone’s buzzy “Beautiful Things” tie for second place on this week’s Hot AC add board.
Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” ranks as fourth-most added with 17 pickups. With add counts of 14 each, Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s “Purple Irises” and Kobra Paige’s “Thank You” tie for fifth place.
