Cannons’ “Loving You” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

“Loving You” claims first place on this week’s alternative chart.

Cannons’ “Loving You” wins a close race to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,705 times during the February 18-24 tracking period, “Loving You” rises two places to #1 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 215, while giving “Loving You” a very slight edge over Sum 41’s “Landmines.”

That song, which received 2,703 tracking week spins (+197), holds at #2.

blink-182’s long-reigning #1 “ONE MORE TIME” drops to #3 this week, while Cold War Kids’ “Run Away With Me” holds at #4. The Black Keys’ “Beautiful People (Stay High)” spends another week at #5.

