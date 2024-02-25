Dua Lipa’s “Training Season,” ATARASHII GAKKO!’s “HELLO” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In starting at #30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Selena Gomez’s “Love On” ranks as the top new entry. It is not, however, the only debut on this week’s listing.

Both Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” and ATARASHII GAKKO!’s “HELLO” also secure Top 40 rankings.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Training Season” joins this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 680 spins during the February 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 496.

Up eight places, “HELLO” joins the Top 40 at #39. The song received 463 tracking week spins, besting last week’s mark by 348.