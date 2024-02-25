Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Teddy Swims’ immensely buzzy “Lose Control” continues its breakthrough run on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Played ~9,808 times during the February 18-24 tracking period, “Lose Control” rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart.

The spin count reflects a strong week-over-week gain of 1,205 plays. Only Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” added more spins during the tracking period.

“Lose Control” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart, which is ruled by Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”