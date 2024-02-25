in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Lose Control” continues its climb at pop radio.

Teddy Swims - Lose Control live video screenshot | Warner Music

Teddy Swims’ immensely buzzy “Lose Control” continues its breakthrough run on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially secures a Top 10 position on this week’s listing.

Played ~9,808 times during the February 18-24 tracking period, “Lose Control” rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart.

The spin count reflects a strong week-over-week gain of 1,205 plays. Only Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” added more spins during the tracking period.

“Lose Control” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart, which is ruled by Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me.”

lose controlteddy swims

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio