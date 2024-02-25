in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Officially Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Houdini” makes a big jump to #1 at dance radio.

The Mediabase US dance radio chart has a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Dua Lipa.

The artist’s multi-format single “Houdini” climbs into that spot, rising four places from last week’s #5 ranking. “Houdini” received ~582 spins during the February 18-24 tracking period, a count that bests last week’s mark by a whopping 126 spins.

Tyla’s “Water” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Vassy’s “Krazy” ascends one level to #3.

Down three places, Felix Jaehn & Jonas Blue’s “Past Life” settles for #4. James Hype & Kim Petras’ “Drums” also drops three places, in its case moving from #2 to #5.

