Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

For the second consecutive week, a new song reaches the top spot at hot adult contemporary radio. Last week, it was Tate McRae’s “greedy” ascending to #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. This week, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises one place to take the crown.

The Grammy-winning “Barbie” single received ~5,737 spins during the February 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 411.

The aforementioned “greedy” falls a spot to #2 this week, and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #3. Swift’s fellow single “Is It Over Now?” stays at #4.

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” also holds steady, again claiming the #5 spot.