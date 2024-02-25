in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The Grammy-winning track rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For video screenshot | Darkroom/Interscope

For the second consecutive week, a new song reaches the top spot at hot adult contemporary radio. Last week, it was Tate McRae’s “greedy” ascending to #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. This week, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises one place to take the crown.

The Grammy-winning “Barbie” single received ~5,737 spins during the February 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 411.

The aforementioned “greedy” falls a spot to #2 this week, and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” holds at #3. Swift’s fellow single “Is It Over Now?” stays at #4.

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” also holds steady, again claiming the #5 spot.

billie eilishdua lipatate mcraeTaylor Swiftwhat was I made for

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop, Rhythmic Radio Charts