JID, 21 Savage & Baby Tate’s “Surround Sound” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

J.I.D.’s “Surround Sound (featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up two places, the collaboration earns #1 thanks to the ~6,263 spins it received during the February 18-24 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 595.
Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #2 this week, while Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” drops from #1 to #3.
Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” rises one spot to #4 on the new rhythmic chart, and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” ticks up a place to #5.
