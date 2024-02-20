Billboard Hot 100: Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Debuts At #2, “16 CARRIAGES” Starts At #38

Beyoncé’s buzzy new releases unsurprisingly earn spots on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” starts at #2 on the listing, which ranks songs from all genres based on streams, sales, and radio activity. “16 CARRIAGES” arrives at #38.

Both fared impressively from a streaming and sales standpoint. As an official single, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” also notched a sizable amount of opening week radio play.

That song’s radio potential has been one of the music industry’s big talking points this past week. The song’s lack of opening-day country airplay raised some discussion, although the fact that the song had not been formally serviced to the format tempered some outrage.

Now that it has been serviced to country (and all other major formats), that explanation goes out the window. And given the song’s undeniable resonance, it would be very difficult for radio stations to justify not playing it.