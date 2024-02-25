Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop, Rhythmic Radio Charts

Jack Harlow’s megahit “Lovin On Me” remains a force at radio, returning to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart while retaining its #1 position on the urban listing. In both cases, it is celebrating a third week in the pinnacle position.

— “Lovin On Me” received ~16,461 pop spins during the February 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 346. The count fuels a one-place rise to #1.

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” drops a place to #2, while Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now?” ascends one level to #3.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” slides one spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” holds at #5.

— “Lovin On Me” meanwhile posted an urban radio play count of ~5,583 (-231).

Offset’s “Worth It (featuring Don Toliver)” rises two places to #2, while Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” drops one spot to #3. SZA’s “Snooze” falls one place to #4, and Chris Brown’s “Sensational (featuring Davido & Lojay)” jumps three places to #5.