Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Officially Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris, Selena Gomez Top 30

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “Body Moving,” and “Love On” are big moves at pop radio.

Erupting on the chart at virtually every format, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” makes a particularly noteworthy jump at pop radio. The song blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving” and Selena Gomez’s “Love On” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 3,292 times during the February 18-24 tracking period, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” soars nine places to #21. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 2,076, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up four places, “Body Moving” earns #29 with 1,062 spins (+268).

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Love On” secures #30 with 1,013 spins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

