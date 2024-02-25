Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Officially Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris, Selena Gomez Top 30

Erupting on the chart at virtually every format, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” makes a particularly noteworthy jump at pop radio. The song blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving” and Selena Gomez’s “Love On” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 3,292 times during the February 18-24 tracking period, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” soars nine places to #21. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 2,076, which ranks as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Up four places, “Body Moving” earns #29 with 1,062 spins (+268).

Despite not launching until late in the tracking period, “Love On” secures #30 with 1,013 spins.