in Runway

Camila Vnava, Naomi Hernandez, Kassandra Marie Crespo Stun During Love For Upcycling’s Breathtaking NYFW Show

The purposeful show was a standout during the February iteration of New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Camila Vnava walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Offering a testament to the importance (and quality) of upcycled fashion, Love For Upcycling has consistently wowed at recent fashion events.

The initiative’s show celebration at the February 2024 New York Fashion Week was certainly no exception to the rule. The February 10 event might have actually been the most memorable Love For Upcycling show yet.

Part of the Art Hearts Fashion celebration, the runway show featured stunning models wearing an array of equally stunning designs. Particular runway standouts included Camila Vnava, Naomi Hernandez, and Kassandra Marie Crespo.

No strangers to wowing on runways, the three women absolutely brought it during the Love For Upcycling show. Their presences helped elevate the resonance of the show, and photo highlights (courtesy of Designing The District) follow:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Camila Vnava] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Camila Vnava] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Models, including Camila Vnava, walk during the finale for the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Naomi Hernandez] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Kassandra Marie Crespo] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: A model [Kassandra Marie Crespo] walks during the Love For Upcycling fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Camila vnavakassandra marie crespoNaomi hernandeznyfw

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sophie Linnea Shines During Another NYFW, Rocks Killer Looks For Julie Colquitt, Sergio Tirado

Billboard Hot 100: Beyonce’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Debuts At #2, “16 CARRIAGES” Starts At #38