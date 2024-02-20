Camila Vnava, Naomi Hernandez, Kassandra Marie Crespo Stun During Love For Upcycling’s Breathtaking NYFW Show

Offering a testament to the importance (and quality) of upcycled fashion, Love For Upcycling has consistently wowed at recent fashion events.

The initiative’s show celebration at the February 2024 New York Fashion Week was certainly no exception to the rule. The February 10 event might have actually been the most memorable Love For Upcycling show yet.

Part of the Art Hearts Fashion celebration, the runway show featured stunning models wearing an array of equally stunning designs. Particular runway standouts included Camila Vnava, Naomi Hernandez, and Kassandra Marie Crespo.

No strangers to wowing on runways, the three women absolutely brought it during the Love For Upcycling show. Their presences helped elevate the resonance of the show, and photo highlights (courtesy of Designing The District) follow: