Sophie Linnea Shines During Another NYFW, Rocks Killer Looks For Julie Colquitt, Sergio Tirado

Sophie Linnea continues to emerge as a runway standout.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Sophie Linnea walks during the Julie Colquitt fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Upon making her New York Fashion Week this past fall, Sophie Linnea instantly established herself as a model to watch.

She provided more credibility for that case at the February 2024 iteration of the event, wowing on the runway during the Art Hearts Fashion portion of the celebration.

Sophie made a particularly resonant impact at the Julie Colquitt and Sergio Tirado shows. Looking stunning and wearing striking pieces from each designer, the model displayed an undeniable radiance. She eliminated any question about whether her modeling career will remain on its upward trajectory.

In celebration of the event and on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion, Designing The District shared runway photos:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks during the Julie Colquitt fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks during the Julie Colquitt fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Models walk during the finale for the Julie Colquitt fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks during the Sergio Tirado fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: A model [Sophie Linnea] walks during the Sergio Tirado fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

