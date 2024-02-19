Sophie Linnea Shines During Another NYFW, Rocks Killer Looks For Julie Colquitt, Sergio Tirado

Upon making her New York Fashion Week this past fall, Sophie Linnea instantly established herself as a model to watch.

She provided more credibility for that case at the February 2024 iteration of the event, wowing on the runway during the Art Hearts Fashion portion of the celebration.

Sophie made a particularly resonant impact at the Julie Colquitt and Sergio Tirado shows. Looking stunning and wearing striking pieces from each designer, the model displayed an undeniable radiance. She eliminated any question about whether her modeling career will remain on its upward trajectory.

In celebration of the event and on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion, Designing The District shared runway photos: