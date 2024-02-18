in Music News

Songs By Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, Beyonce Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Shinedown, Ice Spice Top 40

Numerous songs make moves on this week’s pop chart.

Save Me - YouTube audio cover | BMG/This Is Hit/Stoney Creek

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” and Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” officially reach the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 1,250 times during the February 11-17 tracking period (+334), “Save Me” rises four spots to #29 on this week’s chart.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” which launched inside the tracking period, debuts at #30 on this week’s chart. It received 1,216 spins.

— As “Save Me” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” hit the Top 30, Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” and Ice Spice’s “Think U The Shit (Fart)” join the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, the Shinedown single earns #36 with 496 spins (+238).

Up three places, “Fart” earns #39 with 297 spins (+88).

a symptom of being humanbeyonceice spicejelly rolllainey wilsonsave meshinedownTexas hold 'emthink u the sh*t

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jennifer Lopez & Latto’s “Can’t Get Enough,” The Weeknd, Jennie & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio

Sophie Linnea Shines During Another NYFW, Rocks Killer Looks For Julie Colquitt, Sergio Tirado