Songs By Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, Beyonce Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Shinedown, Ice Spice Top 40

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” and Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” officially reach the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 1,250 times during the February 11-17 tracking period (+334), “Save Me” rises four spots to #29 on this week’s chart.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” which launched inside the tracking period, debuts at #30 on this week’s chart. It received 1,216 spins.

— As “Save Me” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” hit the Top 30, Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” and Ice Spice’s “Think U The Shit (Fart)” join the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, the Shinedown single earns #36 with 496 spins (+238).

Up three places, “Fart” earns #39 with 297 spins (+88).