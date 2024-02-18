Sydney Sweeney Rocks Killer Red Dress, Connects With Natasha Bedingfield, Darren Barnet At People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The inclusion of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” in late-2023 romcom “Anyone But You” spurred viral interest, leading to renewed interest in the song and additional buzz over the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell film.

Fittingly, Sweeney and Bedingfield posted for photos together at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.

Both women looked great, with Sydney wearing a breathtaking red dress and Bedingfield wowing in a dark pink number.

Granted, the Sweeney-Bedingfield moment was not the only “Anyone But You” connection on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. Sweeney also posed for photos with co-star Darren Barnet.

Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which is airing on NBC. Photos of Sweeney and Bedingfield follow: