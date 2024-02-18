Sydney Sweeney Rocks Killer Red Dress, Connects With Natasha Bedingfield, Darren Barnet At People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- "Red Carpet Arrivals" -- Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
The inclusion of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” in late-2023 romcom “Anyone But You” spurred viral interest, leading to renewed interest in the song and additional buzz over the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell film.
Fittingly, Sweeney and Bedingfield posted for photos together at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.
Both women looked great, with Sydney wearing a breathtaking red dress and Bedingfield wowing in a dark pink number.
Granted, the Sweeney-Bedingfield moment was not the only “Anyone But You” connection on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. Sweeney also posed for photos with co-star Darren Barnet.
Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which is airing on NBC. Photos of Sweeney and Bedingfield follow:
Comments
Loading…