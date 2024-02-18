in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Rocks Killer Red Dress, Connects With Natasha Bedingfield, Darren Barnet At People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Sydney Sweeney wowed alongside the artist behind “Unwritten.”

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- "Red Carpet Arrivals" -- Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)

The inclusion of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” in late-2023 romcom “Anyone But You” spurred viral interest, leading to renewed interest in the song and additional buzz over the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell film.

Fittingly, Sweeney and Bedingfield posted for photos together at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.

Both women looked great, with Sydney wearing a breathtaking red dress and Bedingfield wowing in a dark pink number.

Granted, the Sweeney-Bedingfield moment was not the only “Anyone But You” connection on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. Sweeney also posed for photos with co-star Darren Barnet.

Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which is airing on NBC. Photos of Sweeney and Bedingfield follow:

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Bedingfield arrive to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: (l-r) Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Bedingfield arrive to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Barnet and Sydney Sweeney arrive to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — “Red Carpet Arrivals” — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Barnet and Sydney Sweeney arrive to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. — (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)

