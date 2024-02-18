in TV News

Lisa Yamada Delivers Another Awards Show Slay, Looks Amazing At People’s Choice Awards

Lisa Yamada recently wowed at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- "Red Carpet Arrivals"S -- Pictured: Lisa Yamada arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC)

Late last year, Lisa Yamada made waves with her stunning blue dress at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Sunday, she shines on another awards show red carpet.

With killer dress and equally striking glam, the “Cruel Summer” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” star looks amazing on the red carpet for Sunday’s event at Barker Hanger. Yamada’s look will easily rank as one of the night’s best, and further solidifying her red carpet appearances as must-follow moments.

Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which began at 8PM ET on NBC. A photo from Lisa’s red carpet walk follows.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

