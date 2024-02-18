Lisa Yamada Delivers Another Awards Show Slay, Looks Amazing At People’s Choice Awards

Late last year, Lisa Yamada made waves with her stunning blue dress at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Sunday, she shines on another awards show red carpet.

With killer dress and equally striking glam, the “Cruel Summer” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” star looks amazing on the red carpet for Sunday’s event at Barker Hanger. Yamada’s look will easily rank as one of the night’s best, and further solidifying her red carpet appearances as must-follow moments.

Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which began at 8PM ET on NBC. A photo from Lisa’s red carpet walk follows.