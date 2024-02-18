Ice Spice Wears Orange For Striking Red Carpet Moment At People’s Choice Awards (Special Look)

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS -- “Red Carpet Arrivals” -- Pictured: Ice Spice arrives to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Talented, charismatic, and stunning, Ice Spice has no trouble commanding streaming platforms, radio rotations, concerts, and red carpet events.
She did the lattermost Sunday, wowing with an orange look at the People’s Choice Awards.
Highlighting her famous curves, the look befit someone who has emerged as such a force in entertainment over the past few years.
Simu Liu is hosting this year’s People’s Choice Awards ceremony, which is airing on NBC from Barker Hanger. Photos from Ice Spice’s red carpet arrival follow.
