Coi Leray Arrives At People’s Choice Awards, Looks Stunning In Green Dress

Coi Leray has made her way into the People’s Choice Awards, and her red carpet appearance was definitely of the memorable variety.

The artist looked stunning in a striking neon green dress, easily delivering one of the show’s most noteworthy looks.

After a breakthrough 2023, she has been enjoying a nice run at awards shows in early 2024. Coi was also in attendance at the Grammys earlier this month, where her hits “Players” and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” were up for awards.

Now she moves onto the People’s Choice Awards, which are beginning at 8PM ET from Barker Hanger. Photos of her red carpet slay follow.