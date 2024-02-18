Bryce Hall, Mikaela “Mika” Lafuente Attend People’s Choice Awards Together (Special Look)

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS -- “Red Carpet Arrivals” -- Pictured: (l-r) Bryce Hall and Mika Lafuente arrive to The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
Immensely popular social creators Bryce Hall and Mikaela “Mika” Lafuente are among those in attendance for Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.
The two were recently spotted together on the red carpet, posting for photos outside Barker Hanger.
Hall and Lafuente are among many entertainment and social media notables at this year’s show, which honors the best in entertainment and pop culture as voted on by fans.
Simu Liu is hosting this year’s show, which will air on NBC at 8PM ET.
Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared photos of Hall and Lafuente on the red carpet.
