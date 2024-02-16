Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s recent rhythmic radio #1 “Agora Hills” is set to achieve the same feat at pop radio.

Indeed, the song should earn #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song has already taken a lead on a rolling basis; given that it is rising at the same time Jack Harlow’s building #2 “Lovin On Me” is falling, it should have no trouble widening the distance — and securing its lead — as the chart goes final.

In a testament to Doja Cat’s pop radio dominance, “Agora Hills” will reach #1 on the chart as previous single (and former #1) “Paint The Town Red” remains at or around #5.