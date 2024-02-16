Derlyn Perez, Elizabeth Turner, Sixtine Walk Runway During Adore Me’s Memorable NYFW Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Derlyn Perez walks during the Adore Me fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
The February 2024 iteration of New York Fashion Week again featured a memorable series of shows under the Art Hearts Fashion umbrella.
Said “memorable” label particularly applies to the Adore Me runway event, which took place at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 7.
Featuring a diverse array of well-known and up-and-coming models, the show highlighted the inclusive lingerie’s brand collections in especially resonant fashion. Those walking included models like Derlyn Perez, Elizabeth Turner, and Sixtine.
On the heels of the event, Designing The District shared some official runway photos on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion. Those runway looks follow.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Elizabeth Turner walks during the Adore Me fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Derlyn Perez walks during the Adore Me fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Sixtine Rouyre walks during the Adore Me fashion show at New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
