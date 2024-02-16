Derlyn Perez, Elizabeth Turner, Sixtine Walk Runway During Adore Me’s Memorable NYFW Show

The February 2024 iteration of New York Fashion Week again featured a memorable series of shows under the Art Hearts Fashion umbrella.

Said “memorable” label particularly applies to the Adore Me runway event, which took place at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 7.

Featuring a diverse array of well-known and up-and-coming models, the show highlighted the inclusive lingerie’s brand collections in especially resonant fashion. Those walking included models like Derlyn Perez, Elizabeth Turner, and Sixtine.

On the heels of the event, Designing The District shared some official runway photos on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion. Those runway looks follow.