TWICE Listed For Performances On NBC’s February 23 TODAY Show

TWICE will celebrate the release of “With YOU-th” with performances on NBC’s TODAY Show.

According to NBC, the group will perform during the 7-9AM (“Today”) and 9-10AM (“Today 3rd Hour”) windows of the Friday, February 23 TODAY broadcast. The performances will be part of the show’s ongoing “Citi Music Series.”

TWICE will be one of two acts to perform during the coming week’s string of TODAY Show episodes. Hillary Scott, the other, will perform during the 7-9AM window on February 20.

A complete look at upcoming TODAY listings follows, courtesy of NBC/NBC News:

Tuesday, February 20

Wednesday, February 21

Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 23

(7-9 a.m.) Citi Music Series: TWICE.

(9-10 a.m.) Citi Music Series: TWICE.

