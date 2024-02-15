Billy Joel Chats, Chappell Roan Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chappell Roan during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
As it is off during Presidents’ Week, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will air its final episode Thursday night. The broadcast features the iconic Billy Joel as its lead guest.
The artist, who delivered an eagerly anticipated performance at the Grammys earlier this month, chats with Stephen on Thursday’s broadcast.
The Billy Joel interview precedes a performance from critically acclaimed artist Chappell Roan.
Thursday’s “Late Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chappell Roan during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chappell Roan during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chappell Roan during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chappell Roan during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Billy Joel during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Billy Joel during Thursday’s February 15, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
billy joel cbs Chappell roan stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…