Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Beyonce song tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Beyoncé’s buzzy new release “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” received a solid welcome at pop radio, earning the top spot on this week’s Mediabase add board.

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” won support from 33 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 24 stations, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” ranks as second-most added. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor,” a new playlist option for 23 stations, takes third on the Mediabase add board.

An add count of 22 slots The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp’s “One Of The Girls” in fourth place. Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving,” a new option for 21 stations, follows as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” (16 adds, 6th-most), FLETCHER’s “Lead Me On” (13 adds, 7th-most), Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), Shinedown’s “A Symptom Of Being Human” (12 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” (11 adds, 10th-most).

