in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Will “greedy” reach #1 at a new format this week?

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

Tate McRae’s long-running pop radio #1 “greedy” has its sights set on conquering another Mediabase radio chart.

As the February 11-17 tracking period gets underway, the smash holds an early lead for #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“greedy” is already #1 on the rolling chart, which ranks songs based on the trailing seven days. Given its early lead and momentum, it has a solid chance of keeping its throne until the chart goes final this coming weekend.

Though McRae had already achieved significant global success with songs like “you broke me first” and “she’s all I wanna be,” the instant and mammoth response to “greedy” took her to the next level. Reaching #1 at Hot AC would only further solidify its impact — and further establish McRae as a leading force in mainstream music.

greedytate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson Look Breathtaking At “Madame Web” LA Premiere (Special Look)

Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song