Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Takes Lead In Race For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Tate McRae’s long-running pop radio #1 “greedy” has its sights set on conquering another Mediabase radio chart.

As the February 11-17 tracking period gets underway, the smash holds an early lead for #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“greedy” is already #1 on the rolling chart, which ranks songs based on the trailing seven days. Given its early lead and momentum, it has a solid chance of keeping its throne until the chart goes final this coming weekend.

Though McRae had already achieved significant global success with songs like “you broke me first” and “she’s all I wanna be,” the instant and mammoth response to “greedy” took her to the next level. Reaching #1 at Hot AC would only further solidify its impact — and further establish McRae as a leading force in mainstream music.