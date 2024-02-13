in TV News

Maisie Williams Appears For Interview, Sophie Ellis-Bextor Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A look at Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1922 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maisie Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The New Look” star Maisie Williams appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appears as an interview guest on a loaded edition of the flagship NBC talk show. The episode additionally features Michael Cera as its lead interviewee; Steve Kornacki also drops by for an interview.

The show then closes with a very eagerly anticipated performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose “Murder On The Dancefloor” is enjoying a smash second life amid buzz over “Saltburn.”

First-look photos from the episode follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1922 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maisie Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1922 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Michael Cera during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1922 — Pictured: (l-r) Journalist Steve Kornacki during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

