Maisie Williams Appears For Interview, Sophie Ellis-Bextor Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1922 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maisie Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 12, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The New Look” star Maisie Williams appears on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actress appears as an interview guest on a loaded edition of the flagship NBC talk show. The episode additionally features Michael Cera as its lead interviewee; Steve Kornacki also drops by for an interview.
The show then closes with a very eagerly anticipated performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose “Murder On The Dancefloor” is enjoying a smash second life amid buzz over “Saltburn.”
