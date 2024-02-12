in Music News

Songs By Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jung Kook & Usher Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

“Not My Fault,” “Murder On The Dancefloor,” and “Standing Next To You” climb at pop radio.

Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault,” Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor,” and Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” officially secure Top 20 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,235 times during the February 4-10 tracking period (+744), “Not My Fault” jumps four places to #18 on this week’s chart.

Up ten places, “Murder On The Dancefloor” cruises to #19 on the latest listing. The resurgent song received 2,897 spins during the official tracking period (+1,047).

A four-place rise concurrently brings “Standing Next To You” to #20. The superstar collaboration received 2,711 spins (+258).

