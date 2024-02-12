Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish,” Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio

Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” and Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” rise to new highs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The high-profile releases officially secure Top 15 positions.

Both songs rise two places, with “Selfish” ascending from #16 to #14 and “Everybody” rising from #17 to #15.

“Selfish” received 6,123 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 721.

“Everybody” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of 3,926. The count reflects a week-over-wek gain of 336 spins.

Both songs are also faring well at other formats; “Everybody” is the reigning #1 song at rhythmic and urban radio, while “Selfish” is up to #11 at hot adult contemporary and #19 at rhythmic.