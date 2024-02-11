Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Celebrates 22nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is feeling 22. The song secures a twenty-second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, where it remains a force more than four years after its initial release — and many months after its “Eras Tour”-driven resurgence.

The song received another ~5,376 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, down 190 from last week’s mark but ahead of any other song at the format.

Up three places, Tate McRae’s “greedy” moves into the #2 spot this week. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises one spot to #3, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops a level to #4.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” concurrently slides three places to #5.