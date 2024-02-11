in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Celebrates 22nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Cruel Summer” reaches 22 weeks atop the Hot AC chart.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is feeling 22. The song secures a twenty-second week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, where it remains a force more than four years after its initial release — and many months after its “Eras Tour”-driven resurgence.

The song received another ~5,376 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, down 190 from last week’s mark but ahead of any other song at the format.

Up three places, Tate McRae’s “greedy” moves into the #2 spot this week. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises one spot to #3, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” drops a level to #4.

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” concurrently slides three places to #5.

billie eilishcruel summerPaul russellremaSelena Gomeztate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

