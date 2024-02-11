in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

The rhythmic and urban chart-topper rises to #1 at dance.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

Tyla’s multi-format smash “Water” rises to the pinnacle of another Mediabase chart this week, yielding #1 on the US dance radio listing.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Water” seizes the throne from MK’s “Take My Chance.”

“Water” received ~534 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 91.

James Hype & Kim Petras’ “Drums” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Vassy’s “Krazy” ascends three levels to #3. The aforementioned “Take My Chance” drops to #4 on the new chart.

Down three places, Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris’ “Body Moving” earns #5.

