Jalen Brunson Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The New York Knicks do not have a game Friday night, but the team’s All-Star point guard will still be only television.

Indeed, Jalen Brunson drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview.

Brunson is one of two interview guests on Friday’s broadcast; Sylvester Stallone also appears to chat with Fallon. Later, Madi Diaz takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: