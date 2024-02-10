in TV News

Jalen Brunson Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Jalen Brunson appears as a guest on Friday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1921 -- Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jalen Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 9, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The New York Knicks do not have a game Friday night, but the team’s All-Star point guard will still be only television.

Indeed, Jalen Brunson drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview.

Brunson is one of two interview guests on Friday’s broadcast; Sylvester Stallone also appears to chat with Fallon. Later, Madi Diaz takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

