in Music News

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban

“Everybody” indeed tops both charts this week.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” officially secures the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It meanwhile spends a second consecutive week atop the urban listing.

— Played ~6,502 times during the February 4-10 tracking period (+908), “Everybody” rises two places to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” stays at #2, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” drops two levels to #3. Tyla’s “Water” stays at #4, and JID’s “Surround Sound (featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” ticks up a place to #5.

— “Everybody” meanwhile keeps its urban throne with ~6,376 spins at the format (-367).

“Lovin On Me” rises one spot to #2, while Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” slides one level to #3. SZA’s “Snooze” rises one spot to #4, and Offset & Don Toliver’s “Worth It” climbs three places to #5.

21 savagebaby tateChris Browndon tolivereverybodyjack harlowjidlil uzi vertMariah the scientistnicki minajoffsetszatee grizzleytylavictoria monet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tyla’s “Water” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Riley Green & Luke Combs’ “Different ‘Round Here” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio