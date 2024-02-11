Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 At Urban

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” officially secures the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It meanwhile spends a second consecutive week atop the urban listing.

— Played ~6,502 times during the February 4-10 tracking period (+908), “Everybody” rises two places to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” stays at #2, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” drops two levels to #3. Tyla’s “Water” stays at #4, and JID’s “Surround Sound (featuring 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” ticks up a place to #5.

— “Everybody” meanwhile keeps its urban throne with ~6,376 spins at the format (-367).

“Lovin On Me” rises one spot to #2, while Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” slides one level to #3. SZA’s “Snooze” rises one spot to #4, and Offset & Don Toliver’s “Worth It” climbs three places to #5.