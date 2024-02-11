in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

The Jack Harlow hit stays atop the pop chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” continues its reign as pop radio’s #1 song, notching a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Lovin On Me” received ~16,181 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 84 and keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Up one place, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” moves into #2 with ~15,812 spins (+1,132).

Tate McRae’s “greedy” slides one spot to #3, while Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” rises one level to #4.

Down one place, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” settles for #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

