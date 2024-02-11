Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” continues its reign as pop radio’s #1 song, notching a second week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Lovin On Me” received ~16,181 spins during the February 4-10 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 84 and keeping the song ahead of the pack.

Up one place, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” moves into #2 with ~15,812 spins (+1,132).

Tate McRae’s “greedy” slides one spot to #3, while Taylor Swift’s “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” rises one level to #4.

Down one place, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” settles for #5.