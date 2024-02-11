in Music News

Riley Green & Luke Combs’ “Different ‘Round Here” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Different ‘Round Here” rises to #1 on the Mediabase country chart.

Riley Green’s “Different ‘Round Here (featuring Luke Combs),” the #4 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, ascends to #1 this week.

Indeed, the high-profile collaboration takes over the throne held by Chris Janson’s “All I Need Is You” on last week’s listing. The Chris Janson song drops out of the Top 15 this week.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Different ‘Round Here” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 4-10 tracking period. It received ~8,809 plays during said tracking week (+1,386).

Nate Smith’s “World On Fire,” however, continues its reign as the format’s most heard song.

