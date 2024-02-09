in Music News

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Heads For #1 At Rhythmic Radio, To Remain #1 At Urban

“Everybody” should top both radio charts this week.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

The big hit that is Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” will get even bigger this week. The song is on track to reach #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, while retaining its #1 position on the urban chart.

As the February 4-10 tracking period draws to a close, “Everybody” is a narrow #2 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. The key, however, is that it is gaining airplay at a very rapid rate. Whereas Jack Harlow’s building #1 “Lovin On Me” is down by 4% from last week, “Everybody” is up by 17%. Assuming both songs remain on these trajectories through the close of tracking, “Everybody” should move ahead by week’s end.

“Everybody” should meanwhile have no trouble keeping the urban throne that it first earned last week. The song maintains a solid lead over the pack — and now imminent threat appears to be emerging.

While not yet at the top of the chart, “Everybody” is impressively rising inside the Top 20 at pop radio.

everybodylil uzi vertnicki minaj

