Taylor Swift Breaks Album Of The Year Record At Grammys, Looks Gleeful In Backstage Pictures

No, Taylor Swift did not achieve the “Big Three” Sweep that some were forecasting going into Sunday’s 66th Grammy Awards ceremony.

The artist did, however, win the biggest award of the night. In the process, she broke an all-time record.

Indeed, Swift’s “Midnights” received the honor for Album of the Year. In winning the award, Swift becomes the first artist to secure four Album of the Year Grammys.

Earlier in the night, “Midnights” won the honor for Pop Vocal Album.

Swift did not, however, win Song of the Year for her hit “Anti-Hero.” That award instead went to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” which had been considered a co-favorite to win alongside “Anti-Hero.”

Record of the Year also went to a co-favorite — Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rather than “Anti-Hero.”

Swift, obviously, was not in contention for the night’s other General Field Award. That honor, Best New Artist, went to Victoria Monet.

Backstage shots of a gleeful, record-breaking, Grammy-winning Taylor Swift follow.