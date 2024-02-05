in Music News, TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Offers Fun Poses Backstage At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Olivia Rodrigo had fun with the backstage cameras.

Olivia Rodrigo at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Olivia Rodrigo’s various Grammy Awards looks were classically elegant, but that did not mean there was no opportunity for fun.

The artist, who performed her hit “vampire” during the ceremony, was repeatedly captured by event photographers backstage at the Crypto.com Arena. Each time, she offered a lively pose — bringing life to the photographic chronicle of Music’s Biggest Night.

Not simply there as a performer, Rodrigo was also a multi-time nominee. Her list of nods included honors in the “Big Three” categories of Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

The Olivia Rodrigo photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

