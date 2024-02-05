Olivia Rodrigo Offers Fun Poses Backstage At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Olivia Rodrigo’s various Grammy Awards looks were classically elegant, but that did not mean there was no opportunity for fun.

The artist, who performed her hit “vampire” during the ceremony, was repeatedly captured by event photographers backstage at the Crypto.com Arena. Each time, she offered a lively pose — bringing life to the photographic chronicle of Music’s Biggest Night.

Not simply there as a performer, Rodrigo was also a multi-time nominee. Her list of nods included honors in the “Big Three” categories of Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

The Olivia Rodrigo photos follow: