Madison Beer Celebrates First Grammy Nomination, Looks Breathtaking On Red Carpet

After amassing a passionate fanbase and considerable acclaim for her music, Madison Beer earned her first career Grammy nomination at this year’s ceremony. The artist’s “Silence Between Songs” received a consideration for Best Immersive Audio Album.

Although Beer did not win (the award went to Alicia Keys’ “The Diary Of Alicia Keys”), the moment was a big one for the artist. It also meant that Beer would be an enthusiastic attendee at Sunday’s ceremony, where she utterly slayed on the red carpet in a white dress.

Broadcaster CBS, which has been hosting the show, shared photos of Madison Beer’s unforgettable red carpet moment.