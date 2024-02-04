in Music News, TV News

Madison Beer Celebrates First Grammy Nomination, Looks Breathtaking On Red Carpet

The artist was up for her first award this year.

Madison Beer arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After amassing a passionate fanbase and considerable acclaim for her music, Madison Beer earned her first career Grammy nomination at this year’s ceremony. The artist’s “Silence Between Songs” received a consideration for Best Immersive Audio Album.

Although Beer did not win (the award went to Alicia Keys’ “The Diary Of Alicia Keys”), the moment was a big one for the artist. It also meant that Beer would be an enthusiastic attendee at Sunday’s ceremony, where she utterly slayed on the red carpet in a white dress.

Broadcaster CBS, which has been hosting the show, shared photos of Madison Beer’s unforgettable red carpet moment.




