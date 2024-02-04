Zach Bryan, Brianna LaPaglia Walk Red Carpet Together At 2024 Grammy Awards

Zach Bryan has been one of the biggest recent music success stories, and the success is not limited to the charts and tour box office. The acclaimed artist won a Grammy during Sunday’s premiere ceremony, taking home the Country Duo/Group honor for his Kacey Musgraves collaboration “I Remember Everything.”
The popular artist will be in attendance for Sunday’s main ceremony as well — and he is being joined by girlfriend Brianna “Bri Chickenfry” LaPaglia.
This year’s ceremony will air on CBS at 8PM ET; photos from Zach and Brianna’s arrival follows.
