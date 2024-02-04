in Music News, TV News

Zach Bryan, Brianna LaPaglia Walk Red Carpet Together At 2024 Grammy Awards

Zach Bryan already won an award at Sunday’s show.

Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia arrive at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Zach Bryan has been one of the biggest recent music success stories, and the success is not limited to the charts and tour box office. The acclaimed artist won a Grammy during Sunday’s premiere ceremony, taking home the Country Duo/Group honor for his Kacey Musgraves collaboration “I Remember Everything.”

The popular artist will be in attendance for Sunday’s main ceremony as well — and he is being joined by girlfriend Brianna “Bri Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

This year’s ceremony will air on CBS at 8PM ET; photos from Zach and Brianna’s arrival follows.

Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia arrive at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Bri LaPaglia arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brianna lapagliacbsGrammysZach Bryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

FINNEAS, Billie Eilish Walk Grammy Awards Red Carpet After Premiere Ceremony Victory

Gracie Abrams Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet Ahead Of Grammy Awards Ceremony