Gracie Abrams Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet Ahead Of Grammy Awards Ceremony

Between releasing her debut full-length album “Good Riddance,” performing major concerts (including shows as an opener for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”), and receiving steady acclaim for her work, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has enjoyed a major year.
That year full of achievements yielded a Best New Artist nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards, and Abrams will learn whether she won when the show begins at 8PM ET on CBS.
Prior to the ceremony, Abrams walked the red carpet — and looked beautiful — at the Crypto.com Arena. Broadcaster CBS shared photos from her arrival; those shots follow.
