Gracie Abrams Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet Ahead Of Grammy Awards Ceremony

The singer-songwriter is a nominee for Best New Artist.

Gracie Abrams arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Between releasing her debut full-length album “Good Riddance,” performing major concerts (including shows as an opener for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour”), and receiving steady acclaim for her work, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has enjoyed a major year.

That year full of achievements yielded a Best New Artist nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards, and Abrams will learn whether she won when the show begins at 8PM ET on CBS.

Prior to the ceremony, Abrams walked the red carpet — and looked beautiful — at the Crypto.com Arena. Broadcaster CBS shared photos from her arrival; those shots follow.

Gracie Abrams arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Gracie Abrams arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

