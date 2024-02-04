FINNEAS, Billie Eilish Walk Grammy Awards Red Carpet After Premiere Ceremony Victory

Multi-time past Grammy winners, FINNEAS and Billie Eilish already took home a trophy at this year’s ceremony. The siblings and collaborators won the Best Song Written For Visual Media honor for their “Barbie” soundtrack single “What Was I Made For?”

Bridging the gap between the premiere ceremony and tonight’s main show, where their song is up for more honors (and where Billie will perform), the artists walked the official Crypto.com Arena red carpet.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which takes place at 8PM ET on CBS. First-look photos follow: