in Music News, TV News

FINNEAS, Billie Eilish Walk Grammy Awards Red Carpet After Premiere Ceremony Victory

The duo won for their “What Was I Made For?”

Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Multi-time past Grammy winners, FINNEAS and Billie Eilish already took home a trophy at this year’s ceremony. The siblings and collaborators won the Best Song Written For Visual Media honor for their “Barbie” soundtrack single “What Was I Made For?”

Bridging the gap between the premiere ceremony and tonight’s main show, where their song is up for more honors (and where Billie will perform), the artists walked the official Crypto.com Arena red carpet.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s show, which takes place at 8PM ET on CBS. First-look photos follow:

Billie Eilish arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

billie eilishcbsGrammys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alix Earle Rocks Black Dress On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Zach Bryan, Brianna LaPaglia Walk Red Carpet Together At 2024 Grammy Awards