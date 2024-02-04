in Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift Announces New Album “Tortured Poets Department” After Winning 13th Grammy

Her “Midnights” won for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Taylor Swift arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift made an eagerly anticipated announcement.

Well, the idea of an announcement was anticipated. The content might not have been.

While many were expecting Swift to announce a date for the “Taylor’s Version” of her sixth album “reputation,” the artist instead revealed a release date for a brand new album. Entitled “The Tortured Poets Department,” the album will arrive on April 19.

Immediately after making the announcement, Swift shared the stunning cover (shot by her go-to photography collaborator Beth Garrabrant) along with a brief message about the album.

Swift, whose “Midnights” won the aforementioned award, is still up for Record, Song, and Album of the Year.

