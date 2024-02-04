in Music News, New Music

Kacey Musgraves Teases New Album During Grammy Awards Commercial (Watch Now)

The new album will arrive this year, and pre-orders are officially open.

Kacey Musgraves promo video

By now, many viewers are trained to ignore television commercials. Those who paid attention to commercials during the Grammy Awards, however, received a reward for their focus.

At around 9:10PM, Kacey Musgraves appeared in a commercial called “My Saturn Has Returned.” The teaser piece featured a snippet of Musgraves singing, before advising viewers to head to her website.

The website confirms that the teaser is connected to her upcoming fifth album; those further details on the album are not yet available, but the album is available for pre-order on numerous formats.

Kacey Musgraves also appeared in-person at Sunday’s show, announcing the winner for Best Country Album (Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”).

kacey musgraves

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift Wears Gorgeous Dress, Stuns With Leggy Look On Grammys Red Carpet

Taylor Swift Announces New Album “Tortured Poets Department” After Winning 13th Grammy