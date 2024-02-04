Kacey Musgraves Teases New Album During Grammy Awards Commercial (Watch Now)

By now, many viewers are trained to ignore television commercials. Those who paid attention to commercials during the Grammy Awards, however, received a reward for their focus.

At around 9:10PM, Kacey Musgraves appeared in a commercial called “My Saturn Has Returned.” The teaser piece featured a snippet of Musgraves singing, before advising viewers to head to her website.

The website confirms that the teaser is connected to her upcoming fifth album; those further details on the album are not yet available, but the album is available for pre-order on numerous formats.

Kacey Musgraves also appeared in-person at Sunday’s show, announcing the winner for Best Country Album (Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”).