Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Everybody” takes over the throne from Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist).”
“Everybody” received ~6,743 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a whopping 889 plays.
“IDGAF” drops to #2 this week, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #3. Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@” spends another week in the #4 position, and SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #5 on the latest Mediabase urban chart.
