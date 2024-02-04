in Music News

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The “Pink Friday 2” single rises to #1 on this week’s listing.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

Nicki Minaj’s “Everybody (featuring Lil Uzi Vert)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Everybody” takes over the throne from Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist).”

“Everybody” received ~6,743 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by a whopping 889 plays.

“IDGAF” drops to #2 this week, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” holds at #3. Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@” spends another week in the #4 position, and SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #5 on the latest Mediabase urban chart.

brent faiyazChris Browneverybodyjack harlowlil uzi vertMariah the scientistnicki minajszatee grizzley

