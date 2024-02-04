in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“Feather” indeed reaches this week’s Top 10.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Feather” earns #10 on the listing. The buzzy hit, which has spent the past several weeks as one of pop radio’s greatest airplay gainers, received ~9,488 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period.

The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,236, which ranks as the format’s #2 gain for the tracking period. Only Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” enjoyed a larger spin increase this week.

“Feather” follows “Nonsense” as Carpenter’s second Top 10 hit at pop radio.

feathersabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert’s “Everybody” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart