Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Feather” earns #10 on the listing. The buzzy hit, which has spent the past several weeks as one of pop radio’s greatest airplay gainers, received ~9,488 spins during the January 28-February 3 tracking period.
The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,236, which ranks as the format’s #2 gain for the tracking period. Only Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” enjoyed a larger spin increase this week.
“Feather” follows “Nonsense” as Carpenter’s second Top 10 hit at pop radio.
Comments
Loading…