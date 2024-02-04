in TV News

Shane Gillis Set To Host, 21 Savage Will Perform On February 24 “Saturday Night Live”

The next new “SNL” lineup has been revealed.

Shane Gillis and 21 Savage confirmed for SNL | NBCSNL

After airing three consecutive episodes, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will embark on a three-week hiatus. The next new original will air on Saturday, February 23.

Thanks to a title card that aired during this weekend’s broadcast, we know who will appear as principal guests for the broadcast.

According to the card, Shane Gillis will appear as host. A few years ago, Gillis was notably dropped from “SNL” just days after being announced as a new cast member.

21 Savage, meanwhile, has been booked as the episode’s musical guest.

21 savagenbcsaturday night liveShane gillissnl

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sommer Ray Rocks Black Leather Outfit, Looks Great At Grammy Awards Next Gen Party

Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, More Attend Grammy Awards Best New Artist Showcase