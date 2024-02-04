Shane Gillis Set To Host, 21 Savage Will Perform On February 24 “Saturday Night Live”

After airing three consecutive episodes, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will embark on a three-week hiatus. The next new original will air on Saturday, February 23.

Thanks to a title card that aired during this weekend’s broadcast, we know who will appear as principal guests for the broadcast.

According to the card, Shane Gillis will appear as host. A few years ago, Gillis was notably dropped from “SNL” just days after being announced as a new cast member.

21 Savage, meanwhile, has been booked as the episode’s musical guest.