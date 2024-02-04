in Music News, TV News

Taylor Swift Wears Gorgeous Dress, Stuns With Leggy Look On Grammys Red Carpet

Taylor Swift looked simply incredible at the Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The biggest star in music did not hit the Grammy Awards red carpet until late in the night. But when she finally did, she made an impact that lived up to any expectation.

The music sensation and multi-time Grammy nominee looked breathtaking in a white dress, with a high slit showcasing her famously fantastic legs. It was a killer look – one that could precede a night in which Swift wins her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year.

CBS, which began broadcasting the show at 8PM ET, shared photos from Swift’s red carpet slay:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

