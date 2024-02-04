Taylor Swift Wears Gorgeous Dress, Stuns With Leggy Look On Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest star in music did not hit the Grammy Awards red carpet until late in the night. But when she finally did, she made an impact that lived up to any expectation.

The music sensation and multi-time Grammy nominee looked breathtaking in a white dress, with a high slit showcasing her famously fantastic legs. It was a killer look – one that could precede a night in which Swift wins her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year.

CBS, which began broadcasting the show at 8PM ET, shared photos from Swift’s red carpet slay: