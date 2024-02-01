in TV News

John Cena Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Argylle” star appears on Thursday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Cena during Thursday’s February 1, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To support the release of “Argylle,” John Cena pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Cena appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the popular CBS talk show.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show” also features a chat with Kwame Alexander. Later, Asake takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Thursday’s “Late Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping. That gallery follows.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Cena during Thursday’s February 1, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Written by Brian Cantor

